Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $32,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after purchasing an additional 868,561 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,360,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $138,894,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $76.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

