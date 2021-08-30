CertiK (CTK) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $129.95 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00004744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,773,629 coins and its circulating supply is 56,149,554 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

