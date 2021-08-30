CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. CEVA also posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.62. 2,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,621. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

