CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of CGI worth $44,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at about $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CGI by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

