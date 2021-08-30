CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE GIB.A opened at C$110.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$116.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.98.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.