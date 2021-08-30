ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.40 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

