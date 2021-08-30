Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $436.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $443.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

