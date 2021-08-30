Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Lake Street Capital

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.62. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $188.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

