Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 3.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $6.95 on Monday, reaching $814.13. 14,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,750. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $811.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $744.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.