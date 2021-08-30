Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Position Lowered by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC lessened its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459,794 shares during the period. Chatham Lodging Trust makes up 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 229,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $583.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

