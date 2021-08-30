Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 30,425 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. 160,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

