Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 6,218 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 6.46% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PICB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PICB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.15. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

