Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 6,715 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 201,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.