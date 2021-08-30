Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 7,395 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

