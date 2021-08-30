Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,226,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.58. 4,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,480. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

