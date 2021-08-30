Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.76. 74,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

