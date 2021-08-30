Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,804,001.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,371,327 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,584,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.55 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

