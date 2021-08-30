Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $323,000.

SHY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,636. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

