Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 35,649 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,957,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 155,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 256,965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

