Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 4,996 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $292,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

