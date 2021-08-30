Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.69. The company had a trading volume of 183,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

