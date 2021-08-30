Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $180.36. The company had a trading volume of 400,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.