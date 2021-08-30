Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

