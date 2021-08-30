Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $3.01 on Monday, reaching $249.30. 6,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,213. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.08.

