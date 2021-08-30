Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 69,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 106,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $418.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

