Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.69. 59,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,886. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

