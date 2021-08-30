Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $43.87 Million Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 3.48% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 324,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,443. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.