Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 0.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 358,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 580.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 221,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

