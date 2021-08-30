Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $4.90 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.61. 77,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,298. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

