Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of -280.55, a PEG ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

