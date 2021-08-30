Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 13,508 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $174.98. 3,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,103. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

