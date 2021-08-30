Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 182,100.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,658 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03.

