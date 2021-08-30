Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWX traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.