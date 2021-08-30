Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.99. 541,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.76. The stock has a market cap of $481.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

