Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 13,109 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

