Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 69,848 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,848 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 336.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.17. 66,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

