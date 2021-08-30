Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 899 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $7.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $566.39. 104,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,122. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $250.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

