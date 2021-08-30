Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 242,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 906,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,797. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.