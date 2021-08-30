Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 4.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

CHKP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.64. The company had a trading volume of 412,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

