Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.34% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $54,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

