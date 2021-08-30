Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the July 29th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

CGIFF opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

