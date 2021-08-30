Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.08

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.08 and last traded at $90.04, with a volume of 9897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

