Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after acquiring an additional 331,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,278,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of CQP opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.09. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

