Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 139,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,008 shares.The stock last traded at $55.38 and had previously closed at $53.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,384,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,257,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

