Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a research report issued on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $29.35 on Monday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

