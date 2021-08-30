Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Chevron by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.02. 398,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

