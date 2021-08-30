Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce sales of $29.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.02 million and the highest is $30.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $147.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,469 shares of company stock worth $2,084,531. 63.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $13,670,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $12,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $6,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.