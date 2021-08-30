Chimpion Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $823,583.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. Chimpion has a market cap of $91.52 million and $823,583.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00005913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

