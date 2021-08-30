China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Critical Contrast

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Green Agriculture and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than China Green Agriculture.

Volatility and Risk

China Green Agriculture has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Green Agriculture and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Green Agriculture -57.09% -59.48% -43.68% AgroFresh Solutions -20.41% -6.92% -2.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Green Agriculture and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Green Agriculture $249.24 million 0.29 -$136.75 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.68 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.07

AgroFresh Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Green Agriculture.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats China Green Agriculture on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment comprises of compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The Sales VIEs segment comprises of Shaanxi Lishijie Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Songyuan Jinyangguang Sannong Service Co., Ltd., Weinan City Linwei District Wangtian Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd., Aksu Xindeguo Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Xinyulei Eco-agriculture Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Sunwu County Xiangrong Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd., and Anhui Fengnong Seed Co., Ltd. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers. The Tecnidex segment offers fungicides, disinfectants and coatings primarily focused on the citrus market. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

