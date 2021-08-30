China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Trading Down 4.5%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 6,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 36,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.8272 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

